GWM Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sasol stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sasol Limited has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $30.76.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

