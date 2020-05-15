GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,261,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zuora by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after buying an additional 684,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 222,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

ZUO opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rotork’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Rotork’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
IMI Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
IMI Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Arcosa Inc
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Arcosa Inc
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Semtech Co.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Semtech Co.
American International Group Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Westrock Co
American International Group Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Westrock Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report