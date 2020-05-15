GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,261,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zuora by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,333,000 after buying an additional 684,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 222,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

ZUO opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.