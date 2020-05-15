GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,200 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 36.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $14.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

