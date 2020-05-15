GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $16.33 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

