American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $230,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $62,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim acquired 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

