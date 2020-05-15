KBC Group NV Has $999,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $59.71 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.74.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

