KBC Group NV Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Citigroup downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.13. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

