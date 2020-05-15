KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 403,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,212.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 206,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

JEF opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.