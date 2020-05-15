KBC Group NV Acquires 5,395 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 25,556 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $97.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

