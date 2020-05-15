KBC Group NV Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.