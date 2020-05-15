KBC Group NV Acquires 9,979 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 133.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CREE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of CREE opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

