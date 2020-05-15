iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) Shares Up 6.5% on Strong Earnings

Shares of iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (NYSEARCA:ALT) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.94, 276,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,180,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ALT)

iShares Diversified Alternatives Trust (the Trust) is a commodity pool. The investment objective of the Trust is to maximize absolute returns from its investments in certain futures and/or forward contracts. The Trust holds long and/or short positions in foreign currency forward contracts and exchange-traded futures contracts involving assets, such as commodities, currencies, interest rates or certain eligible stock and/or bond indices.

