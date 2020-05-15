Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nucor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

NUE stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

