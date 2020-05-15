State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Trade Desk worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Falk sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $2,957,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,359 shares of company stock valued at $38,199,048. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $297.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.64. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $327.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.