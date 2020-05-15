State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

NYSE PHM opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.