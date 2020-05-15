State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of United Continental worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

