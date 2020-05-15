Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $127.05 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.