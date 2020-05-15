State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,419 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,190,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

