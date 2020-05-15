Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.66. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $147.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 474,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,192,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,084,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after buying an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 826.9% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.