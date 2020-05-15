Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) has trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Genesis Metals earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVE:GIS opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Genesis Metals has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Genesis Metals

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

