Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Surge Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 645,813 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGY shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

The company has a market cap of $84.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -18.46%.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 988,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,431.68.

About Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

