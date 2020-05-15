Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.35. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 2,164,060 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.61%.

About Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report