Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and traded as low as $11.35. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 2,164,060 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. Brookfield Property Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.61%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.