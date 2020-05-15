BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.30. BRASILAGRO COMP/S shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 13,657 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BRASILAGRO COMP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BRASILAGRO COMP/S stock. Kopernik Global All Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. BRASILAGRO COMP/S accounts for 0.0% of Kopernik Global All Cap Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S Company Profile (NYSE:LND)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

