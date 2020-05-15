Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr (LON:IPU) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.39 and traded as low as $375.00. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr shares last traded at $374.00, with a volume of 96,539 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 528.64. The company has a market cap of $124.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

