INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.02

Shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and traded as low as $2.85. INDIVIOR PLC/S shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 14,687 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.18.

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. INDIVIOR PLC/S had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 88.11%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

