KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.54

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and traded as low as $14.27. KDDI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 58,682 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get KDDI CORP/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.