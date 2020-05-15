Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $92.50

Shares of Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and traded as low as $85.63. Pressure Technologies shares last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30.

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £72,975 ($95,994.48).

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

