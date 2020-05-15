Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Amerityre Corp (OTCMKTS:AMTY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,725 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden, wheelbarrow, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

