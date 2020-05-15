Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.19

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and traded as low as $90.20. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 755,680 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $433.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report