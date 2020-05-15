Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.19

Shares of Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.19 and traded as low as $90.20. Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at $91.40, with a volume of 755,680 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $433.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 0.86%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

