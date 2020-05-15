Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $45.23

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and traded as low as $40.67. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 57,281 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.