Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.57. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 2,095,858 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

