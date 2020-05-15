Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.60

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.57. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 2,095,858 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report