MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.89

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and traded as low as $27.94. MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR shares last traded at $27.94, with a volume of 1,108 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTLHY. Zacks Investment Research raised MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

