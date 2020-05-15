INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $241.79

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.79 and traded as low as $240.00. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $242.50, with a volume of 36,362 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.65.

Get INVESCO Asia Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from INVESCO Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. INVESCO Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other news, insider Fleur Meijs acquired 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £15,009.12 ($19,743.65).

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO Asia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.