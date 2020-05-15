Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.51

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $34.21. Naspers shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 170,698 shares trading hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

