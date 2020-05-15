NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.52. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 25,173 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

In other NioCorp Developments news, CEO Mark A. Smith purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIOBF)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

