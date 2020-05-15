ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.58

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as high as $13.87. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 51,649 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AHKSY shares. ValuEngine cut ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

