Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Argonaut Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.33. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 202,665 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

