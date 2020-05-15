ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.92

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and traded as high as $21.60. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 447 shares.

APELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.