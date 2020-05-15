ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.58

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $37.13. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 16,555 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.224 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

About ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

