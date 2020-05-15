CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.97

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $16.38. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 65,098 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report