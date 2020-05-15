CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.97

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $16.38. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 65,098 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.