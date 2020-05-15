Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.23. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 254,188 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOT.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.01 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

