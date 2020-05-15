Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.30

Character Group plc (LON:CCT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.30 and traded as high as $279.00. Character Group shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 15,467 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

Character Group Company Profile (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

