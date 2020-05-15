Character Group (LON:CCT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $245.30

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Character Group plc (LON:CCT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.30 and traded as high as $279.00. Character Group shares last traded at $275.00, with a volume of 15,467 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

Character Group Company Profile (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Franco Nevada Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Genesis Metals Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Surge Energy Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
BRASILAGRO COMP/S Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $402.39


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report