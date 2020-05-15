Jupiter US Smaller Companies (LON:JUS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $790.08

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:JUS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $790.08 and traded as low as $790.00. Jupiter US Smaller Companies shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 27,623 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 790.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,001.85.

Jupiter US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:JUS)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted United States smaller and medium-sized companies. The Investment Adviser, Jupiter Asset Management Limited, takes a risk-averse approach to investment, emphasizing capital preservation.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.