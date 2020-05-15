CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.58. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $790.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.15.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

