First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.44

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and traded as high as $28.29. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 37,800 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,789,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,094,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 141,494 shares during the last quarter.

