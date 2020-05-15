Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Hopto Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.54. Hopto shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hopto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Hopto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

Featured Story: Day Trading

