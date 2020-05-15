Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,039.84

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,039.84 and traded as high as $1,081.25. Henderson Eurotrust shares last traded at $1,055.00, with a volume of 18,011 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 million and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Henderson Eurotrust’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider David Marsh acquired 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of £5,848.43 ($7,693.28).

About Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

