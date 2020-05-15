CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.40

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $12.42. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

