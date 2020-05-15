Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.97

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.55. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 259,734 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

