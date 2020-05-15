Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Newell Brands in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Shares of NWL opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 238,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $3,155,296.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,452,724.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

